Amanda Seyfried Sings Mamma Mia! Songs Put Through Google Translate — and They Make No Sense!

Amanda Seyfried and Jimmy Fallon had a little bit of Google translate fun.

The actress recently stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she sang popular songs from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again that were translated to Slovenian and back using the Google service. And instead of the iconic “Dancing Queen,” the translate service turned it into “Hula Prince.”

“You once tried to convert my friend / Burn the man and then disappear / When you look at the parties / Everything is good / Enjoy the genre of dance,” Seyfried sang.

“You are the hula prince / Young are sweet just for 15 years / Hula prince / Make the wind hit from sound commander yes / You’ll enjoy a quick time / When you increase your lifetime / Take note of her / In my zone / Now eat the hula prince.”

Of course fans of ABBA know the real lyrics are much different and tell the story of a 17-year-old girl instead.

“You’re a teaser, you turn ’em on / Leave ’em burning and then you’re gone / Looking out for another / Anyone will do / You’re in the mood for a dance / And when you get the chance,” the real lyrics say. “You are the dancing queen / Young and sweet / Only seventeen / Dancing queen / Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah / You can dance / You can jive / Having the time of your life / Ooh, see that girl / Watch that scene / Dig in the dancing queen.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Mamma Mia!’ Sequel Wraps Filming With Musical Trailer Announcement

The two also take on “Take a Chance on Me,” which turned into “Steal My Sad Clocks,” and “Mamma Mia,” which is now “My Mom Arrived.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is in theaters Friday.