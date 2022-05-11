Amanda Seyfried Felt 'Grossed Out by' Male Fans Who Asked Her About Mean Girls Weather Gag

Amanda Seyfried opens up to Marie Claire about being recognized for a gag involving her Mean Girls character's breasts after the film's release in 2004

Amanda Seyfried may have made her breakout film debut in Mean Girls, but there's one part of the experience she remembers as "gross."

In her cover interview for Marie Claire's 2022 Beauty Changemakers Issue, the 36-year-old star of The Dropout says she "always felt really grossed out by" male fans asking her if it was raining when they would recognize her in real life. (In Mean Girls, Seyfried's ditzy character, Karen Smith, believes her breasts have the ability to predict the weather.)

"I was like 18 years old," she says, referring to the age she was when the teen comedy was released in April 2004. "It was just gross."

Of working with Seyfried on the iconic film, which also starred Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan, costar Lacey Chabert (who played Gretchen Wieners) tells Marie Claire that Seyfried, whom she is still friends with, "has this really dry sense of humor and dry wit."

"The biggest challenge on set was to not laugh on camera, when we weren't supposed to be laughing," adds Chabert, 39.

In general, Seyfried says, she thinks "being really famous [young] must really f---ing suck."

"It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world," Seyfried muses. "I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I've seen it happen to my peers."

"So, I bought a farm. I was like, let's go in the opposite way," she adds.

For Seyfried, "fame is weird," despite feeling like she has "never been super famous."

"I've always been somewhat recognizable," she continues. "It's been the healthiest trajectory. [It's] not a scary spike. I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I'm going. I know what it means. It means that I'm getting to do what I love. I'm actually not afraid of it now."

The Academy Award nominee's interests outside of Hollywood have even extended to helping parents welcome their children into the world — so much so that she trained to become a doula.

"I was like, 'This is the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of. I have to be there for women; childbirth is amazing,' " Seyfried tells Marie Claire.

While she never got fully certified ("I'm better at, like, taking pictures and massaging the back," Seyfried admits), she says of the experience, "I was talking to my doula a lot about what she did."

"I was like, 'That sounds like the best thing, and I just wanted to be there when people have a baby,' " Seyfried adds.