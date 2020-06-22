Amanda Seyfried Would Say Yes in a 'Heartbeat' to Mamma Mia 3 as Producer Teases Third Film

Mamma Mia, here we go again...again?

Two years after the smashing success of the Mamma Mia! sequel, producer Judy Craymer teased the possibility of a third film in a new interview with Variety, admitting she was supposed to be working on it during the summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog,” Craymer said. “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

Craymer also said the movie would potentially feature new music from ABBA, the Swedish pop supergroup whose catalog inspired the movies.

Amanda Seyfried, the star of the movies, is on board — and she thinks the rest of the star-studded cast would be too.

"Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other," she told Collider. "That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?"

Still, the actress has her reservations.

"So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3, but I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again," she added. "I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use 'Super Trooper' again and we’d have to use 'Mamma Mia' again and have to use them in a different way."

WATCH: Cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Gush About Cher

The original 2008 hit was based on the stage production by the same name and featured Meryl Streep and Seyfriend as mother and daughter living on a remote Greek island. When Seyfried's Sophie is set to get married to Dominic Cooper's Sky, she sets out to learn who her real father after discovering it could one of three men.

The three dads are played by Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth, with Julie Walters and Christine Baransky playing Streep's Donna's best friends.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the 2018 sequel, took place years later after Donna's death, with Sophie pregnant and reuniting all the characters for the grand opening of the hotel that was Donna's dream.

The sequel flipped back and forth between present time and Donna's life after college, showing how she met each of the men that could be Sophie's dad. Lily James played a young Donna, with Streep making an emotional cameo at the end. Here We Go Again also featured a fabulous cameo by legend Cher as Donna's estranged mother.

Image zoom Jonathan Prime/Universal Studios

In her interview with Collider, Seyfried explained why she thought the sequel was a better movie compared to the first.