Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski on Why They're Supporting War Child During COVID-19 Pandemic

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are putting their time in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic to good use.

The couple, who wed in 2017 and are parents to their three-year-old daughter Nina, have lent their support to War Child, an international organization which provides assistance to children in areas experiencing conflict. The pair appear in a powerful PSA, alongside frontline staff and fellow actors like Edie Falco and Elisabeth Moss, to draw attention to new initiative to support the most vulnerable communities during this COVID-19 pandemic. The virus represents a grave threat to vulnerable children, women and families who are already recovering from the shock of war and conflict

"This country, we're so focused on what's happening directly to us, because we're really feeling an impact from COVID, that it's really hard for a lot of people who are suffering from this to look outside of that right now," Seyfried, 34, tells PEOPLE. "But the truth is everybody is impacted by this — every single person in the world is. We have to remember that."

"One of the things that happens the most when you start dealing with these sorts of issues is that people immediately start taking care of their own," adds Sadoski, 44. "You can see that in terms of the way that a lot of people are behaving: not wearing masks, not following protocols that can save your neighbors and save people around you. It's very easy to become very selfish. The unfortunate reality is that there are people in this world who can literally not afford for the rest of us to turn a blind eye, and I don't mean afford in an economic sense, but I mean their lives are literally at stake. That's sort of why we're finding ourselves drawn specifically to this organization in this moment."

Sadoski adds that as a new parent, working with War Child has put "a really personal bent on everything."

"I think any parent, all parents should be able to relate to the suffering of innocent children. It's just something that's deeply, inherently part of who we are — that we want to protect our little ones."

With the new initiative, War Child is aiming to draw attention to its global response and appeal for donations. The goal is to reach $35,000 globally.

"Money is everything, even a dollar," says Seyfried. "It takes a village, and when you have a lot of people that know about something and can afford even a little bit to support an organization that needs it, that's really all we're asking. It has always been a crisis. It will continue to be until enough people are aware and can chip in."

"Amanda's a hundred percent right," adds Sadoski. "The more people that know about it, the more people can speak out. If a million people send one dollar, that's a million bucks, and that's a sacrifice a lot of people would be willing to make if they knew what the situation was and understood what we were dealing with."

To donate to War Child, visit the organization's website.