Amanda Kloots Wants Adam Driver to Play Late Husband Nick Cordero in Upcoming Movie: 'Dream Casting'

Amanda Kloots' memoir Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero is being made into a feature film

Amanda Kloots has someone in mind to portray her late husband Nick Cordero in an upcoming movie about their life together.

The Talk co-host's memoir Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, published last year, is set to become a feature film written by Kloots and her sister Anna, Deadline reported earlier this week.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Kloots, 39, revealed that she wants Oscar-nominated Marriage Story actor Adam Driver to portray her Broadway star husband, who, at 41 years old, died from complications of COVID in July 2020.

"My dream casting is Adam Driver. Adam Driver, I'm coming for you," she said.

Her Talk co-hosts had some ideas for who could star as Kloots in the movie: "Let her play herself!" said Sheryl Underwood while also suggesting Nicole Kidman. "Get out of my head! I was saying Nicole Kidman in my head," added Akbar Gbajabiamila. Natalie Morales said, "Jennifer Lawrence would be great too."

Announcing the movie news on her Instagram this week, Kloots wrote, "How do you keep someone you've lost alive? You say their name, you tell their stories, you share their art and music!"

"Anna and I are very grateful to [producers Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac] for giving us this opportunity to share this story in a new way," she continued. "With their guidance we are enjoying the process of working together again in writing the screenplay to shape my memoir into a film. Thank you for believing in us and for championing women. May we all learn to Live Your Life."

In October 2020, Kloots told PEOPLE about her memoir, saying that it is "a beautiful tribute to Nick but also a book that hopefully inspires people to find positivity in times of hardship."