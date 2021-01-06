"He's such a lover, and I just love cuddling up with him," Amanda Kloots says of their son

Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis with Nick Cordero Is 'Becoming a Little Human': He's 'My Best Friend'

Amanda Kloots found comfort in her son Elvis during her most difficult year.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the fitness trainer and entrepreneur, who lost her husband Nick Cordero to complications from COVID-19 in July, details her special relationship with their 17-month-old son and her decision to join CBS's The Talk.

"He has been changing so much every day," says Kloots, 38. "This stage has been so fun because he's really becoming a little human. He responds to me now, and I can reason with him now, but he really is just my best friend. He's such a lover, and I just love cuddling up with him. And he still sleeps in my bed with me because it's just how things have gone. And so we cuddle up at night, and I have somebody to hold on to and he has somebody to hold on to."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and son Elvis | Credit: Mike Rosenthal

"We're really close, and I'm very grateful for that," she continued.

In October, Kloots got candid about the challenges of raising her son since her husband's death in July.

"Thank god I have a little piece of my husband," Kloots told PEOPLE. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

She admitted that she can already see the similarities between her son and husband.

Image zoom Credit: Amanda Kloots/Instagram

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."

In late March, Cordero was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent 95 days in the hospital, 42 of them in a medically induced coma. The Broadway star developed a lung infection and septic shock and had to have his right leg amputated. After more than three months of fighting for his life, he died on July 5.

Despite the challenges of this past year, Kloots says she's ready for new adventures — including her latest endeavor as co-host for CBS's The Talk.