Amanda Kloots Is 'Choosing to Count My Blessings' for First Thanksgiving Without Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is staying positive as she approaches her first Thanksgiving since husband Nick Cordero's death.

Cordero died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41. Kloots and Cordero shared 1-year-old son Elvis, who stars in mom's Tuesday Instagram post as her biggest blessing.

"I read a passage today that said to find the little things everyday that God gives you. Collect them, one by one, and by the end of the day you’ll see you have a beautiful bouquet! It would be very easy to go into this Thanksgiving week counting my losses but I’m choosing to count my blessings. This guy is at the top of my list 💙" she wrote next to the sweet photo of Elvis.

Kloots often shares photos of her sweet boy, who is living with dad's memory thanks to all Kloots does to keep him in Elvis's life. Most recently, Kloots shared a picture of Elvis sleeping with a teddy bear made out of the dressing robe Cordero wore during his last performance in Rock of Ages.

"This memory bear was made for Elvis by a dear friend," she captioned the shot. "I can’t even begin to explain how special it is."

"I've learned through this process all the special and inventive things you can do to keep someone's memory alive," the mother of one continued. "You don’t have to bury someone and say goodbye if you don’t want to. I truly enjoy keeping Nicks spirit alive as much as possible."

"They are little blessings and gifts that give me comfort on a daily basis," she wrote. "This bear Elvis will have for the rest of his life and hope pass on to his family one day."

In addition to the bear, Kloots also has a vase made from some of her late husband's ashes. She shared a photo of the precious keepsake on her Instagram in October, writing in the caption, "My beautiful vase that Elvis and I made with some of Nicks ashes is done! I cannot believe how it turned out."

"Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired," she said, before adding that actress Emily Tyra's RareBird Ceramics then "glazed the vase and added the heart design."