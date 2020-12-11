Amanda Bynes Steps Out in Stylish Outfit with Fiancé Paul Michael
Amanda Bynes revealed her engagement to Paul Michael in February
Amanda Bynes showed off her stylish side on another outing with her fiancé Paul Michael.
The actress was seen going on a grocery run with Michael for another outing since their February engagement. Bynes wore her hair up in a bun while keeping warm with a beige coat, white shirt and grey pants with white heels. Michael matched her in grey pants and a black button-up shirt.
The two were previously seen together early this month holding hands on a rare outing.
The She's the Man actress first announced her engagement to Michael, a man she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine's Day.
In October, Bynes’ attorney David Esquibias told PEOPLE the actress was working toward her bachelor’s degree at California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating with her associate’s degree last summer.
"Amanda is very entrepreneurial," said Esquibias. "She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don’t get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."
In May, Bynes shared a selfie of herself alongside a brief message saying she was “taking online classes” at FIDM with the hopes of “trying to get a 4.0 GPA.”
"Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals," she added of her career down the line.