Amanda Bynes Steps Out to Grab Pizza in Los Angeles as She Returns to Social Media

Amanda Bynes is getting her pizza fix!

The 32-year-old actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing a white crop top, blue and green bomber jacket and gray jeans with shades and her blonde hair down.

Bynes looked relaxed as she stopped to get pizza and a beverage just a few months after she posted a selfie of herself on Twitter in September.

The Easy A actress has slowly posted more and more on social media after taking a break for the last few years. Bynes has shared photos of herself with Hairspray producer Neil Meron and later tweeted again to express her condolences following news of rapper Mac Miller‘s death.

“I only got to know you a little bit, but you were such a sweet guy. Rest in Peace Mac,” Bynes wrote alongside a screenshot of an old Twitter interaction between the two.

Bynes’ return to social media follows her family’s attorney Tamar Arminak telling PEOPLE that the former child actress and her parents have been getting along great and aren’t making any decisions about her conservatorship. Her mom Lynn was named conservator over her “person” — which includes health and medical decision-making — back in 2014.

In June 2017, Bynes opened up in an interview (her first in four years) where she revealed that she was three years sober and planned to return to acting.

Her last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone. She was previously the star of sitcom What I Like About You from 2002-2006 and The Amanda Show from 1999-2002.

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she said.

Amanda Bynes in 2011 Getty

Bynes grappled with mental health issues and a string of brushes with the law — including two hit and run charges in 2012 and a DUI arrest (though all three charges were ultimately dropped).

Over the last few years, she has focused on personal healing, repairing her once-strained relationship with her parents, as well as her studies at a fashion and design school.

The attorney added that Bynes has family and friends to thank for her path to recovery.

“Finally she is surrounded by friends and companions she can trust and really open up to,” Arminak said. “She feels free to be herself, which brings her so much happiness and excitement for the future. She is looking forward to graduating and the next phase of her life.”