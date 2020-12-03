Amanda Bynes Holds Hands with Fiancé Paul Michael in Rare Outing

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé took a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday

Amanda Bynes enjoyed some fresh air on a walk with her fiancé Paul Michael.

The two stepped out in a rare outing together on Thursday in Los Angeles and were seen holding hands.

Bynes, 34, looked chic in plaid pants and a black shirt with her engagement ring on her left ring finger. Michael wore a black long-sleeved shirt, black track pants and white sneakers.

The She's the Man actress first announced her engagement to Michael, a man she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine's Day.

In October, Bynes’ attorney David Esquibias told PEOPLE the actress was working toward her bachelor’s degree at California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating with her associate’s degree last summer.

"Amanda is very entrepreneurial," said Esquibias. "She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don’t get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."

Image zoom Amanda Bynes | Credit: Amanda Bynes/Instagram

In February, Bynes expressed interest in starting her own fashion label, telling her followers at the time: "I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online."

In May, Bynes shared a selfie of herself alongside a brief message saying she was “taking online classes” at FIDM with the hopes of “trying to get a 4.0 GPA.”

"Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals," she added of her career down the line.

At the time, Bynes noted that she’d “spent the last 2 months in treatment” where she “worked on coping skills to help with [her] social anxiety that caused [her] to drop out of school months ago.”