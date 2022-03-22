"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently," Bynes tells PEOPLE exclusively after a judge officially terminated her nine-year-long conservatorship on Tuesday

Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Conservatorship Ends: 'I Will Continue to Prioritize My Well-Being'

Amanda Bynes is breaking her silence after a judge ruled on Tuesday to terminate her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship.

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE via her lawyer David A. Esquibias, the former actress-turned-fashion student expressed her gratitude while sharing insight into her future plans.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," says Bynes, 35.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can," she concludes.

During the brief hearing, Judge Roger L. Lund congratulated "Ms. Bynes" — who was not present in court — and wished her "good luck."

"The conservatorship is no longer needed or required," said the judge. "She has done everything the court has asked."

Bynes' mother, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship over the star back in August 2013 following a series of concerning behavior. (Lynn gained full conservatorship of her daughter in October 2014.)

Over the last several years, Bynes has been living out of the spotlight as she finishes her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She previously earned her associate's degree in 2019 and celebrated the milestone on social media.

Since filing to end her conservatorship in February, Bynes has been taking steps towards independence, most recently locating an L.A. rental to move into with her fiancé Paul Michael. (The couple — who met in late 2019 — announced their engagement on Valentine's Day 2020.)

"She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary," Esquibias told PEOPLE last month of Bynes, who has been largely residing in a sober living community.

A week later, Bynes returned to Instagram in a since-deleted post, addressing Tuesday's conservatorship hearing.