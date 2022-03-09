Amanda Bynes' lawyer told PEOPLE last month, "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary"

Amanda Bynes Speaks Out Ahead of Court Date to End Conservatorship: 'Thank You All for Your Love'

Amanda Bynes is thanking her fans for their support while preparing to end her conservatorship in court soon.

The former Nickelodeon star, 35, posted a brief video of herself on Instagram Monday, in which she tells the camera, "What's up Instagram. Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all for your love and support. Peace out."

Bynes' message comes just over a week after PEOPLE confirmed that she filed to end her nearly nine-yearlong conservatorship. The actress' mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter back in August 2013 following Bynes' erratic behavior, including allegedly setting fire to a driveway. Lynn then gained full conservatorship of the star in October 2014.

Her lawyer David A. Esquibias told PEOPLE last month, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Tamar Arminak, an attorney for Bynes' parents, told NBC News last month that they "100 percent support" her decision to end the conservatorship: "The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news. The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her."

This past September, a status report regarding Bynes' health was filed and approved by a California court with the next update scheduled for January 2023. Contrary to reports at the time, Esquibias explained that her conservatorship was "not extended" through 2023.

He told PEOPLE then, "It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Esquibias said last April that Bynes was "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday: "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes."

Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael, a man she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine's Day 2020.

In October 2020, Esquibias said Bynes was working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating with her associate's degree in 2019. He shared at the time, "Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."

Her new Instagram presence features a photo of herself with Michael as the profile picture, and in the profile's bio, it says, "check back for updates on new fragrance!"