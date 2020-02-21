Amanda Bynes Shares Video of Her New Fiancé and Apologizes for Previously Calling Celebrities Ugly

Amanda Bynes is making amends.

On Thursday, Bynes shared an Instagram video — featuring her new fiancé Paul Michael — during which she apologized for calling people ugly and said she was one-year sober.

“Hey everyone, this is Paul my fiancé,” Bynes, 33, says introducing her man who says, “What’s up!”

“I’m so lucky, as you can see he’s drop dead gorgeous,” Bynes continues while sweetly caressing her fiancé’s chest. “He’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

“I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone who I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out and now I’ve remained sober for over a year,” Bynes shares, adding “Same with Paul.”

As fans recall, Bynes made headlines in 2013 after calling a plethora of celebrities ugly on Twitter, including Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, JAY-Z, Drake, RuPaul and even The Obamas. She also said similar things about those close to her.

“I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul,” Bynes said, ending her Instagram video on Thursday.

Bynes revealed her engagement to Michael on Valentine’s Day when she shared a glimpse of her massive diamond ring.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes captioned the photo.

In addition to celebrating a new chapter in her life, Bynes is also looking forward to getting back to work.

On Tuesday, the What a Girl Wants actress took a moment to “check in” via her Instagram Story, where she thanked her loyal fans for supporting her and expressed her intention to design a fashion collection of her own.

”Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers; I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me,” she began in the clip, wearing a white hoodie as she recorded herself.

She told viewers she was at lunch with an adviser from her alma mater, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, or FIDM, in Los Angeles.

“I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online,” she said.

The enigmatic star didn’t give away any other details on the fashion line, including a name for the label or what kind of merchandise fans could expect.

Last summer, Bynes shared a rare photo of herself, donning a cap and gown as she graduated from FIDM with her classmates.

Bynes has been attending the school since 2014, and told Paper Magazine in November 2018 that she received her Associate’s of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development, with a Bachelor’s degree in the program next in line.

One of Bynes’ school advisors, Kathi Gilbert told Paper at the time that the actress was a star student.

“Instructors love her. Love her,” said Gilbert, adding that professors “wished all of their students could be like her; she’s smart, she participates in class — she’s an amazing student.”

In April, a few months after Bynes checked herself into rehab facility, a source told PEOPLE that the former Nickelodeon star was “working on herself” — and working on sketches for her clothing designs.

“Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her wellbeing after graduating FIDM,” said the source. “She’s spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line, and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.