Amanda Bynes Beams as She Graduates from Fashion School  — See the Rare Photo

Amanda Bynes is officially a graduate.

On Monday, the actress, 33, tweeted a shot of herself in a black cap and gown at her graduation ceremony from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Bynes has been attending the Los Angeles-based school since 2014.

“FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation,” she captioned the post.

Bynes gave an update on her progress at the school in a November cover story for Paper, where she said she was set to receive her Associate of Arts degree late last year and would then continue working towards her Bachelor’s degree this year.

The milestone comes after the actress checked into a rehab facility earlier this year following a “relapse” to get help and treatment from mental health professionals and addiction counselors for drug addiction and mental health issues, a source close to Bynes previously told PEOPLE.

The source said Bynes started struggling toward the end of last year when she stepped back into the public eye and began pursuing work in Hollywood again.

Bynes also opened up about her previous mental health struggles in the Paper cover story. In the interview, the She’s the Man actress detailed how her drug use led to the spiral, explaining that at 16 she began using drugs and smoked marijuana for the first time.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she recalled. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

While she didn’t use cocaine, Bynes did say she regularly got high on another drug: “I definitely abused Adderall.”