Amanda Bynes Shares New Picture with Her 'Lover,' Fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes continues to show off her future husband.

On Sunday, the former Nickelodeon star, 33, posted another selfie on Instagram with her new fiancé, whom E! News identified as Paul Michael. In the captionless photo, Bynes gets close with her smiling man, who wears glasses and a hat.

The post comes days after Bynes revealed her engagement to a mystery man on Valentine’s Day. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” she wrote, sharing a glimpse at her large diamond ring.

One day later, on Saturday, the couple posed alongside each other in a photo that revealed her fiancé, whom the She’s the Man actress called “Lover” in the caption.

While there are still few details about Bynes’ new man, a source close to the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that the duo met at the end of 2019.

“She seems happy,” the source said.

Bynes is currently staying in a sober living house, nearly seven months after she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019.

The recent uptick in social media activity is unusual for Bynes, who leads a mostly private life. She joined Instagram back in September after a hiatus, greeting the world with dyed-pink hair.

Bynes made her return to the public eye in November 2018 when she did a cover story for Paper Magazine, in which she opened up about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues.

Following the candid interview, Bynes checked herself into a rehab facility in early 2019 following a “relapse,” a source told PEOPLE in April.

“Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her wellbeing after graduating FIDM,” Tamar Arminak, her family’s attorney, told PEOPLE at the time.

Arminak added: “She’s spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first.”