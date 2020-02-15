Amanda Bynes Shares Sweet Selfie with Her Fiancé One Day After Announcing Their Engagement

Amanda Bynes is introducing fans to her fiancé!

On Saturday, just one day after announcing her engagement, the 33-year-old actress shared a sweet selfie with her future husband on Instagram.

“Lover,” Bynes simply captioned the photo, which featured her standing next to her man, who wore blue flannel shirt, a baseball cap and black glasses.

The She’s The Man star announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day, showing off her massive engagement ring in an up-close photo of her hand.

RELATED: Amanda Bynes Announces She’s Engaged to the ‘Love of My Life’ as She Shows Off Large Ring

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes wrote in the caption for the photo.

While there are still little-to-no details about Bynes’ new man, a source close to the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that the duo met at the end of 2019.

“She seems happy,” the source said.

Bynes appeared to be wearing the ring in a mirror selfie she posted last week without a caption, showing off her septum nose ring and heart face tattoo. It had been her first post in six weeks.

RELATED: Amanda Bynes Returns to Instagram After 2 Months to Post Rare Selfie with Green Hair

Her latest social media activity is a rare occasion as the actress has kept a relatively low profile over the past few years.

Bynes is currently staying in a sober living house, nearly seven months after she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019.

Bynes had tweeted about her graduation from the Los Angeles school, sharing a photo of herself in her graduation cap and gown as she posed with a friend, tweeting, “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation.”