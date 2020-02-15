Amanda Bynes Announces She's Engaged to the 'Love of My Life' as She Shows Off Large Ring

Amanda Bynes says she has met the one!

The 33-year-old actress announced she’s engaged on Valentine’s Day, showing off her engagement ring in an up-close photo of her hand on someone else’s, ostensibly her fiancé’s, in an Instagram post.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes wrote in the caption for the photo.

While details remain sparse about Bynes’ new mystery man, a source close to the actress confirms to PEOPLE that the duo met at the end of 2019.

“She seems happy,” the source says.

Image zoom amanda bynes/instagram

RELATED: Amanda Bynes Returns to Instagram After 2 Months to Post Rare Selfie with Green Hair

Bynes appeared to be wearing the ring in a mirror selfie she posted last week without a caption, showing off her septum nose ring and heart face tattoo.

The She’s the Man star’s announcement marks a rare post on Instagram, as the actress has kept a relatively low profile over the past few years.

Bynes is currently staying in a sober living house, about seven months after she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019.

Bynes — who does not post very often on her social media — tweeted about her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandise in Los Angeles in June.

The actress shared a photo of herself in her graduation cap and gown as she posed with a friend, tweeting, “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation.”