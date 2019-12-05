Amanda Bynes Returns to Instagram After 2 Months to Post Rare Selfie with Green Hair

Amanda Bynes is back on social media after a quick break away.

On Tuesday, the actress, 33, posted a selfie of herself on Instagram in which she shared her fashion inspiration of the day.

“Geisha girl vibes 💌,” Bynes wrote in the caption.

Bynes first joined Instagram in September, making her debut with a mirror selfie.

She kept the caption simple with a kissing face emoji, “😘,” while showing off her pink hair and septum ring as she looked at the camera.

Bynes has kept a relatively low-key profile, infrequently sharing photos of herself on social media.

She has shared major life changes, however, posting about her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandise in Los Angeles in June.

The actress shared a photo of herself in her graduation cap and gown as she posed with a friend, tweeting, “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation.”

At the time, Bynes was in inpatient treatment at a mental health facility, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE.

“Amanda is still inpatient in a mental health facility,” the friend said at the time. “She was able to get an outing pass for a few hours for the special occasion so she could walk with the other students. But she left a little early and was back at the facility at the end of the graduation.”

In a Paper cover story last November, Bynes opened up about her previous mental health struggles and detailed how her drug use led to a spiral, explaining that at 16, she began using drugs and smoked marijuana for the first time.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she recalled. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”