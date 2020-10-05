Amanda Bynes Returns to Instagram to Debut New Look and Social Media Handle

Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram — and her social media account has undergone a revamp.

The actress, 34, shared a photo of herself on Friday in which she showed off a new look with long black hair, glasses, a yellow and black plaid shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers as she stood in front of the camera.

While Bynes did not include a caption and turned off the comments section, the actress did change her handle to Matte Black Online Store and deleted all previous photos that were on her Instagram account.

Bynes' shirt is similar to one previously worn by her fiancé, Paul Michael, which he shared a photo of on Instagram in June.

Bynes’ interest in fashion stems back years, with the actress graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles in 2019.

In May, Bynes shared a selfie of herself alongside a brief message saying she was “taking online classes” at FIDM with the hopes of “trying to get a 4.0 GPA.”

"Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals," she added of her career down the line.

At the time, Bynes noted that she’d “spent the last 2 months in treatment” where she “worked on coping skills to help with [her] social anxiety that caused [her] to drop out of school months ago.”

The actress added then she was “back on track and doing well!”

While the What A Girl Wants star has deleted her previous Instagram posts, she was featured recently in Michael’s Instagram account when he shared a selfie of the actress last week.