Amanda Bynes is officially on Instagram!

The actress, 33, debuted her first Instagram post with a mirror selfie she shared on Tuesday.

Bynes kept the caption simple with a kissing face emoji: “😘.” The actress showed off her pink hair and septum ring as she looked at the camera.

She also told her followers on Twitter, writing, “Hey guys! I’m on instagram now ! Check me out http://instagram.com/amandabynesreal.”

Bynes is out of inpatient treatment after checking into rehab in January and is currently in a sober living facility.

Bynes rarely shares photos of herself on social media, keeping her Twitter account updated only on major life changes such as her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in June.

The actress shared a photo of herself in her graduation cap and gown as she posed with a friend, tweeting, “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation.”

At the time, Bynes was in inpatient treatment at a mental health facility, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE.

“Amanda is still inpatient in a mental health facility,” the friend said at the time. “She was able to get an outing pass for a few hours for the special occasion so she could walk with the other students. But she left a little early and was back at the facility at the end of the graduation.”

Her family attorney told PEOPLE in April that Bynes was seeing improvements a few months after checking into the facility.

“Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her wellbeing after graduating FIDM in December,” Tamar Arminak, the attorney, told PEOPLE earlier this year.

“She’s spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first,” the attorney added.

In a Paper cover story last November, Bynes opened up about her previous mental health struggles and detailed how her drug use led to a spiral, explaining that at 16, she began using drugs and smoked marijuana for the first time.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she recalled. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”