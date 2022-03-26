The fashion student is excited to see what the future holds after a judge ruled to terminate her nine-year conservatorship on Tuesday, her lawyer David Esquibias tells PEOPLE

Amanda Bynes Is 'Doing Very Well' Post-Conservatorship, Excited to Moving in with Fiancé: Lawyer

Amanda Bynes is ready for the next phase of her life.

Less than a week after ending her 9-year-long conservatorship, the 35-year-old Easy A actress has her sights set on her future – which includes fiancé Paul Michael, who popped the question to Bynes in February 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's doing very well and looking forward to moving into her new property with Paul. They're actively searching for furniture and she's excited about all of it," Bynes' lawyer, David Esquibias, tells PEOPLE.

"She's ecstatic to receive her parents' full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship," adds Esquibias.

Amanda Bynes,Paul Michael Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

On Tuesday, Judge Roger L. Lund of the Ventura County Court ruled to terminate Bynes' conservatorship. The prior day, he wrote in a tentative ruling, "The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former Nickelodeon star filed last month to end her conservatorship of the person and estate. Bynes' mother, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship over the star back in August 2013 following a series of concerning behavior. (Lynn gained full conservatorship of her daughter in October 2014.)

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Bynes and Fiancé Paul Michael Step Out for IHOP Breakfast Date in Los Angeles

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE via Esquibias, the former actress-turned-fashion student expressed her gratitude while sharing insight into her future plans.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," said Bynes.