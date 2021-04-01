The actress is celebrating her 35th birthday on Saturday

Amanda Bynes 'Is Doing Great' as She Prepares to Celebrate Her 35th Birthday 'with Family and Friends'

With Amanda Bynes' birthday fast approaching, the actress is focusing on herself.

"Amanda is doing great," her lawyer David A. Esquibias tells PEOPLE ahead of the actress' 35th birthday on Saturday. "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes."

"She looks forward to celebrating her birthday with family and friends," he adds.

In January, the What a Girl Wants star released a rap song called "Diamonds," sharing a teaser of the track on her then-active Instagram account.

The track was the latest artistic venture Bynes made.

In October, Esquibias told PEOPLE the actress was working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating with her associate's degree in 2019.

Amanda Bynes' Parents 'Are So Proud' as She Plans 'Next Phase in Her Life,' Says Family Lawyer

"Amanda is very entrepreneurial," said Esquibias. "She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."