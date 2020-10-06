The actress returned to Instagram last week while she continues to study for her bachelor's degree at FIDM, rep says

Amanda Bynes Is Considering Her Own Fragrance Line: She 'Is Very Entrepreneurial,' Says Attorney

Amanda Bynes is considering getting herself into the celebrity fragrance business.

On Friday, the Easy A actress, 34, returned to Instagram with a new photo of herself, posing in front of the camera with long black hair, glasses, a yellow-and-black plaid shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers.

While Bynes did not include a caption and turned off the comments section, the actress did change her handle to "Matte Black Online Store" and deleted all previous photos that were on her Instagram account.

The star's attorney, David Esquibias, tells PEOPLE that Bynes is back in school at California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising working toward a bachelor's degree after graduating with her associate's last summer.

"Amanda is very entrepreneurial," says Esquibias. "She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don’t get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."

Back in February, Bynes expressed interest in starting her own fashion label, telling her followers at the time: "I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online."

In May, Bynes shared a selfie of herself alongside a brief message saying she was “taking online classes” at FIDM with the hopes of “trying to get a 4.0 GPA.” She then teased of her career down the line: "Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals."

At the time, Bynes noted that she’d “spent the last 2 months in treatment” where she “worked on coping skills to help with [her] social anxiety that caused [her] to drop out of school months ago.” The actress continued on to say that she was “back on track and doing well!”

The former teen star stepped back from acting several years ago and has been in long-term treatment for mental health issues.