Amanda Bynes Grabs a Coffee in L.A. After Opening Up About Her Drug-Induced Public Breakdown

Amanda Bynes means business.

The 32-year-old actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday in gray slacks, a black button-down shirt, a black jacket and a leather messenger bag.

Stopping to grab a coffee from Starbucks, Bynes looked relaxed just days after her revealing interview in Paper Magazine’s third Break the Internet special.

In the issue, the former She’s the Man actress detailed how her drug use led to her very public spiral, explaining she began using drugs at 16 and smoked marijuana for the first time.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she admitted. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

While she didn’t use cocaine, Bynes did say she regularly got high on another drug: “I definitely abused Adderall.”

Her Adderall use led to her dropping out of the movie Hall Pass, where she remembered being “scatterbrained” from taking the pills. But the real breaking point came after seeing herself in the Emma Stone film Easy A. Bynes recalled being so alarmed by her appearance in the film, which she viewed negatively, that it convinced her to quit acting on the spot.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” Bynes explained. “I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason, it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

She went on to have several brushes with the law — including two hit and run charges in 2012 and a DUI arrest (though all three charges were ultimately dropped) — she retreated from the spotlight completely and her mom Lynn was named conservator over her “person”, which includes health and medical decision-making, in 2014.

Now four years sober, Bynes is thriving at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and is looking forward to continuing on with her Bachelor’s degree next year. She’s also ready to get back into her first love: acting.

As for what made her spiral, Bynes is no longer interested in any substances.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over. I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act,” she says. “When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling…Truly, for me, [my behavior] was drug-induced, and whenever I got off of [drugs], I was always back to normal.”