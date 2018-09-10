Amanda Bynes Glows in Beautiful Selfie as She Re-Enters the Spotlight

Amanda Bynes is back on Twitter and feeling herself!

The 32-year-old has been slowly posting more on her social media after taking a break for the last few years. She continued the streak Sunday night with a glowing selfie showing off her button-up shirt and perfect hair bun.

Bynes first made her return last week when she posted another smiling shot with Hairspray producer Neil Meron, and later tweeted again on Friday to express her condolences following news of rapper Mac Miller‘s death.

“I only got to know you a little bit, but you were such a sweet guy. Rest in Peace Mac,” Bynes wrote alongside a screenshot of an old Twitter interaction between the two.

Bynes’ return to social media follows her family’s attorney Tamar Arminak telling PEOPLE that the former child actress and her parents have been getting along great and aren’t making any decisions about her conservatorship. Her mom Lynn was named conservator over her “person”, which includes health and medical decision-making, back in 2014.

Last fall, Bynes opened up in an interview (her first in four years) where she revealed that she’s three years sober and plans to return to acting. Her last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone. She was previously the star of sitcom What I Like About You from 2002-2006, and The Amanda Show from 1999-2002.

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she said.

