Amanda Bynes Files to End Conservatorship: 'She Believes Her Condition Is Improved,' Says Lawyer

Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her nearly nine-yearlong conservatorship.

The 35-year-old Easy A actress' lawyer David A. Esquibias tells PEOPLE exclusively, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bynes's mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter in August 2013 after the actress allegedly set fire to a driveway. Lynn regained conservatorship of the star in October 2014.

This past September, a status report regarding Bynes' health was filed and approved by a California court with the next update scheduled for January 2023. Contrary to reports at the time, Esquibias explained that her conservatorship was "not extended" through 2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

amanda bynes Amanda Bynes | Credit: Amanda Bynes/Instagram

He told PEOPLE then, "It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Esquibias said last April that Bynes was "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday: "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes."

Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael, a man she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine's Day 2020.

In October 2020, Esquibias told PEOPLE that she was working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating with her associate's degree in 2019. He shared at the time, "Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."