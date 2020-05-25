Amanda Bynes' fiancé, Paul Michael, shared a supportive Instagram caption after the actress spent two months in treatment

Amanda Bynes' Fiancé Paul Supports Her After She Spent Two Months in Treatment: 'Love My Girl'

Amanda Bynes has her fiancé by her side.

The actress' beau, Paul Michael, shared an Instagram selfie of himself on Sunday with a supportive caption directed at Bynes, 34, in which he wrote, "Love my girl."

Michael's Instagram post came one day after the actress shared a selfie of herself and gave fans an update on Instagram as to her mental health, saying she was "back on track" and confirming she and Michael, 28, were still engaged.

"Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM," Bynes wrote. "Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] 🎓Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals."

She continued, "Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!"

"I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week," Bynes added. "Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul 🌹Hope you're all staying safe! Love y'all! 🐥🐦."

The What A Girl Wants star sought help in January 2019 after months of struggles that followed her decision to step back into the public eye.

News of the couple getting back together comes two months after PEOPLE confirmed that Bynes and Michael had what would be a short-lived split after their engagement.

Bynes first announced her engagement to Paul Michael, a man she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine's Day.

In mid-March, both Michael and Bynes announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together in posts that have since been deleted from social media.

“Baby in the making,” Michael captioned the post. At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Bynes was pregnant.

Earlier this month, however, her lawyer David Esquibias said the actress is not expecting a baby with her partner.

Hours after Bynes and Michael's respective pregnancy announcements, Esquibias released a statement to PEOPLE asking for privacy on behalf of the former actress as she sought "treatment for ongoing mental health issues."