Amanda Bynes and Fiancé Paul Michael Step Out for IHOP Breakfast Date in Los Angeles

Amanda Bynes is stepping out for the first time since she announced her engagement.

The actress, 33, was photographed with her new fiancé Paul Michael after enjoying a breakfast date at an IHOP in Los Angeles on Monday.

Bynes sipped on a drink as she wore red shades, baggy navy sweatpants and an off-white sweater while Michael walked alongside her in tan corduroy pants and a black jacket.

The She’s the Man star announced her engagement on Valentine’s Day with an up-close photo of her engagement ring that she posted on Instagram.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes wrote in the caption.

The actress didn’t share further details, such as who she was engaged to, until a day later when she shared a selfie of herself and Michael on Instagram.

“Lover,” she wrote in the caption.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that the two met at the end of 2019.

“She seems happy,” the source said.

Her latest social media activity is a rare occasion as the actress has kept a relatively low profile over the past few years.

She took a moment to “check-in” with her fans on Instagram Story last week, taking the time to thank those of supported her and expressing her intention to design a fashion collection of her own.

“‘Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers. I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me,” she said in the clip. “I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online.”

Bynes is currently staying in a sober living house, nearly seven months after she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019.

Bynes had tweeted about her graduation from the Los Angeles school, sharing a photo of herself in her graduation cap and gown as she posed with a friend, tweeting, “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation.”