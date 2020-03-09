Amanda Bynes and Fiancé Paul Michael Split 3 Weeks After Announcing Engagement

Amanda Bynes is no longer engaged.

PEOPLE confirms the star, 33, and her fiancé Paul Michael have split. Their separation comes over three weeks after Bynes announced their engagement in a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram.

Bynes has since deleted all photos of her and Michael from her Instagram page, as well as her engagement post which was captioned, “Engaged to tha love of my life.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in February that the two met at the end of 2019.

On Sunday, Michael confirmed their split, telling In Touch, “I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

“She seems happy,” the source said at the time.

Bynes is currently staying in a sober living house, seven months after she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019. She had been attending the Los Angeles-based school since 2014.

Earlier this month, Bynes announced that she’s been sober “a year and two months” in an Instagram post. She accompanied the message with two photos of her and two unidentified men.

The actress, who sought help in January 2019 after months of struggles that followed her decision to step back into the public eye, has committed to getting her life on track. A year after seeking treatment, a source tells PEOPLE she is staying in a sober living facility.