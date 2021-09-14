Bynes has been under a conservatorship managed by her mother, Lynn, since 2013

Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Is 'Open Day to Day,' Says Her Lawyer After Latest Status Report

Amanda Bynes' conservatorship will undergo another status report in 2023.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a status report regarding the Hairspray actress's health was filed and approved by a California court with the next update scheduled for January 2023.

Bynes's lawyer David Esquibias told PEOPLE in a statement reports of Bynes's conservatorship being extended to 2023 were incorrect.

"Her conservatorship is not extended through March 2023. It is open day to day," he said. "A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Bynes's mother, Lynn Bynes, was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter in August 2013 after the actress allegedly set fire to a driveway. Lynn regained conservatorship of the star in October 2014.

In April, Esquibias told PEOPLE the What a Girl Wants star "is doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday.

Amanda Bynes Credit: Amanda Bynes/Instagram

"She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes," Esquibias said at the time.

"She looks forward to celebrating her birthday with family and friends," he added.

In January, Bynes star released a rap song called "Diamonds," sharing a teaser of the track on her then-active Instagram account.

The track was the latest artistic venture Bynes made.

In October 2020, Esquibias told PEOPLE the actress was working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating with her associate's degree in 2019.

"Amanda is very entrepreneurial," said Esquibias. "She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."