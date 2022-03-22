The former Nickelodeon star filed to end her conservatorship of the person and estate last month

Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Expected to End After Nearly 9 Years, Judge Says in Tentative Ruling

Amanda Bynes' conservatorship will likely be terminated.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the judge assigned to Bynes' case made a tentative ruling on Monday, writing, "The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

The 35-year-old former Nickelodeon star filed last month to end her conservatorship of the person and estate.

Judge Roger L. Lund is expected to officially terminate Bynes' conservatorship at a hearing on Tuesday morning at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Last week, Bynes' lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told PEOPLE exclusively Bynes is making plans to move into a new home with her fiancé Paul Michael.

The actress's mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter back in August 2013 following Bynes' erratic behavior at the time, including allegedly setting fire to a driveway. Lynn then gained full conservatorship of the star in October 2014.

Tamar Arminak, an attorney for Bynes' parents, told NBC News last month that they "100 percent support" her decision to end the conservatorship: "The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news. The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her."

This past September, a status report regarding Bynes' health was filed and approved by a California court with the next update scheduled for January 2023. Contrary to reports at the time, Esquibias explained that her conservatorship was "not extended" through 2023.

He told PEOPLE then, "It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Bynes is known for movies like She's the Man, Hairspray and What a Girl Wants. Her last big-screen role was in 2010's Easy A.

She announced her engagement to Michael, a man she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine's Day 2020.

In October 2020, Esquibias said Bynes was working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating with her associate's degree in 2019.

He shared at the time, "Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."

Earlier this month, Bynes shared a video on Instagram in which she thanked her fans for their "love and support."