Amanda Bynes Breaks Twitter Silence with Sweet Photo of Her and 'Incomparable' Hairspray Producer

Amanda Bynes had a special reunion this week.

The actress posted on her Twitter for the first time since February on Tuesday, where she shared a picture of her and movie producer Neil Meron. Meron was a producer on 2007’s Hairspray, which turned out to be one of her final roles on the big screen before she stepping back from the spotlight.

“Me and the incomparable producer of Hairspray, as well as many other amazing things, @neilmeron,” Bynes wrote along with the picture.

Last fall, Bynes opened up in an interview (her first in four years) where she revealed that she’s three years sober and plans to return to acting. Her last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone. She was previously the star of sitcom What I Like About You from 2002-2006, and The Amanda Show from 1999-2002.

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she said.

Amanda Bynes in Hairspray

Bynes’ return to social media follows her family’s attorney Tamar Arminak telling PEOPLE that the former child actress, now 32, and her parents have been getting along great and aren’t making any decisions about her conservatorship. Her mom Lynn was named conservator over her “person”, which includes health and medical decision-making, back in 2014.

“The Conservatorship can end at anytime prior to 2020, but both Amanda and her parents are on such good terms and happy with Amanda’s life and future, the Conservatorship is the last thing on their minds,” Arminak explained. “The fact that Amanda is living on her own, making her own decisions and future plans is something her parents are so proud of.”

After grappling with personal mental health issues and a string of brushes with the law — including two hit and run charges in 2012 and a DUI arrest (though all three charges were ultimately dropped)— Bynes mostly retreated from the spotlight. Over the last five years, she’s focused on personal healing, repairing her once-strained relationship with her parents, as well as her studies at a fashion and design school.

The attorney added that Bynes has family and friends to thank for her path to recovery.

“Finally she is surrounded by friends and companions she can trust and really open up to,” Arminak said. “She feels free to be herself, which brings her so much happiness and excitement for the future. She is looking forward to graduating and the next phase of her life.”