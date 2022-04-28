Amanda Bynes 'Left' Home During Argument with Fiancé 'Before the Situation Escalated,' Says Lawyer

Amanda Bynes said in a video that Paul Michael's "behavior is alarming and I'm afraid of what he'll do," and he said on Instagram that he didn't know "what ... she's talking about"

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael had an argument Wednesday night that resulted in the police being called to their home.

Early Thursday morning, 36-year-old Bynes posted a video on her Instagram Story in which she claimed that Michael, whom she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, "stopped taking his medications" and that he had "vandalized his mom's home." She also alleged in the since-deleted videos that he had relapsed.

"His behavior is alarming and I'm afraid of what he'll do. ... He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house," said Bynes, who added in a subsequent update that she got a store-bought drug test for Michael and he "tested clean."

TMZ reported that Michael called the police around 2:30 a.m. local time and alleged that Bynes had taken some of his Adderall pills. The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bynes' lawyer David Esquibias tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, "Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived."

"Amanda is now back home and denies Paul's claims of taking his medication. She remains focused on her well-being."

Last month, a judge ruled on Tuesday to terminate Bynes' nearly nine-year-long conservatorship. She told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can."

Back in December 2020, Michael told E! News of his relationship with Bynes, "We take good care of each other and we're understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we're there for each other. We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."