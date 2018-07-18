Amal Clooney ‘Wouldn’t Leave George’s Side’ After His Terrifying Accident: Source

As soon as Amal Clooney got word that George had been involved in a serious motor-scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia on July 10, she immediately rushed to her husband’s side.

And for several days, even after George was released from the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, it’s where Amal remained, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“Amal wouldn’t leave his side,” says the source. “It was obvious that she was concerned.”

George and Amal Clooney Emma McIntyre/Getty

Who could blame her. During the accident, captured on video by a security camera, George, 57, was launched into the air after his scooter slammed head-on into a car that appeared to turn into his lane. He landed in a dazed heap on the road and by all accounts, is one lucky man.

His and Amal’s families “were very worried and on the telephone reassuring one another, saying how lucky George was,” another close source tells PEOPLE. “He could have been killed.”

Fortunately the actor, who had been en route to the Sardinia set of his Hulu series Catch-22, was wearing a helmet (which reportedly cracked on impact) and managed to escape without serious injury.

Clooney is back at work “a little banged up but fine,” according to an insider, and no doubt feeling especially grateful – for his health of course, but also for Amal’s ever-present support.

As a source close to the family tells PEOPLE, “After being with them, you realize what a truly loving couple they are.”