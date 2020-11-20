Amal Clooney Teases Meryl Streep in Speech: 'We've Both Been Married to My Husband' George Clooney

Amal Clooney has a very unique bond with Meryl Streep.

After the Oscar-winning actress, 71, presented Amal, 42, with the 2020 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award at the CPJ International Press Freedom Awards on Thursday, Amal teased Streep in her acceptance speech for the actress' relationship with the human rights lawyer's famous husband, George Clooney.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You are an inspiration as a woman, as an artist, as a press-freedom advocate," Amal told Streep during the online ceremony. "I know I can't ever hope to win the number of awards that you've won, but it does occur to me that we have something special in common, which is that we've both been married to my husband."

"And honestly, the fact that you did it as Mr. and Mrs. Fantastic Fox just makes that so much less awkward," she joked.

Image zoom Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Jeff Spicer/WireImage; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

While their romance only lived on the big screen, Streep and George voiced married foxes in Wes Anderson's 2009 stop-motion animation film Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Image zoom Credit: Twentieth Century-Fox Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

Four years after Fantastic Mr. Fox, George met wife Amal. The pair was engaged in April 2014 and married at a lavish Italian wedding that September.

In a recent GQ interview, George told the outlet that all his priorities changed after he met Amal.

"I was like, 'I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids,' " George, 59, said in the interview of his life before meeting Amal. "I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well. And I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

George went on to say that marriage changed him "because I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed."