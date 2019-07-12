Amal Clooney Slams Donald Trump During London Conference: The President 'Vilifies the Media'

Amal Clooney had critical words for President Donald Trump as she spoke about press freedom during a conference on Wednesday.

The international human rights lawyer, 41, gave a speech at the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London earlier this week and, though she did not directly name Trump, she referenced the fourth president of the U.S., James Madison, who emphasized the importance of the free press early on in the nation’s history.

“Today, the country of James Madison has a leader who vilifies the media, making honest journalists all over the world more vulnerable to abuse,” Clooney said.

She continued: “With authoritarianism, isolationism and nationalism gaining ground, the relevance of international institutions and respect for intentional norms are seriously in question.”

Clooney also remarked that “world leaders responded with little more than than a collective shrug” to the death of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post columnist who was killed after walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

This isn’t the first time Clooney has spoken out against Trump. In December, the human rights lawyer made similar remarks about press freedom at the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards in New York.

“The U.S. President has given such [autocratic] regimes a green light and labeled the press in this country the ‘enemy of the people,'” she said at the time, according to USA Today.

Clooney and her husband George Clooney recently spent time with Trump’s predecessors, former president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, at at the Clooneys’ villa in Italy.

Last month, the couples were spotted arriving by boat near a dock on Lake Como in Cernobbio — near where the Clooneys have a home.

