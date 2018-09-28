Amal Clooney Gives Passionate Plea for Jailed Journalists at U.N. Day After Wedding Anniversary

Amal Clooney made an appearance at the United Nations on Friday to speak on behalf of two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar.

The international human rights lawyer, 40, spoke on a panel at the Press Behind Bars event at the U.N. Headquarters in support of her clients — Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28 — who have been jailed in Myanmar since December.

Lone and Soe Oo were arrested while reporting on the massacre of 10 Rohingya men and boys in Rakhine State for Reuters. The pair were convicted earlier this month, and both of their wives have submitted a plea for pardon.

Clooney has gone back to work since giving birth to twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017 with husband George Clooney.

After the event, the lawyer told fellow panelist Joel Simon that she was heading back to Los Angeles to “my kids and my husband.” Thursday marked her four-year wedding anniversary to George.

Clooney has previously spoken at the U.N. in her fight to push for prosecution of ISIS sex crimes and human trafficking they have committed. She is also currently defending Irish prisoners who were mistreated by the country.