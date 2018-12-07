Amal Clooney Opens Up About 'Unwanted Advances' in the Workplace to Father-in-Law Nick Clooney

Amal Clooney is sharing her past experiences with “unwanted advances” in the workplace.

The internationally renowned human rights attorney, 40, spoke about her experiences in the workplace at the Massachusetts Conference for Women in Boston to a crowd of about 12,000 people on Thursday during a Q&A with her father, journalist Nick Clooney.

Nick, 84, asked his daughter-in-law if she had ever experienced sexual harassment in the workplace to which she said, “Yes.”

“In the sense of unwanted advances that were inappropriate and awkward to deal with,” she explained. “Yes. And I think at the time, I would not have felt comfortable speaking out about it because other [women in similar situations] weren’t, and so I think that’s changed now.”

As for how it’s become different, the mother of two shared she felt her 18-month-old daughter Ella would have the opportunity to work in more pleasant environments.

Amal Clooney at the 2018 Massachusetts Conference For Women in Boston Marla Aufmuth/WireImage

“I think the workplace is safer for my daughter and is more fair than it was,” she said. “I don’t think women of her generation are going to expect that that’s just something that we have to put up with and I think now it’s the men, or the harassers, who have something to fear and not the victim and that’s a very good change, so thank you to the women of the Me Too movement.”

Amal also shares 18-month-old son Alexander, Ella’s twin, with husband George Clooney.

The couple stepped out on Wednesday night to attend the 23rd annual United Nations Correspondents Associations (UNCA) Awards in New York City.

Nick and Amal Clooney Marla Aufmuth/WireImage

The British barrister wore a navy and white chiffon gown with a sweetheart neckline while the Oscar winner, 57, kept it traditional with a classic tuxedo for the ceremony.

His parents, Nick and mom Nina Warren, 79, joined them.

Most recently, Amal was honored at Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon, where George introduced himself to the star-studded crowd by using his wife’s moniker.

“Hi, I’m George and I’m Amal Clooney’s husband,” he joked at the event in October, as he supported his wife. Making everyone crack up, the Oscar winner added, “I can read this room.”

Amal, however, wasn’t on hand, as the human rights lawyer was giving a keynote speech in Philadelphia during the 2018 Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

The couple married in September 2014 and welcomed their children in June 2017.