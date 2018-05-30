Amal Clooney Is Helping Meghan Markle Settle into London Life: They Have a ‘Natural Friendship’

Amal Clooney is more than just a wedding guest to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — she’s the new royal’s confidant.

“Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday.

The two were introduced by a mutual friend and got closer after the Suits star, 36, moved to the U.K.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life,” the source continues. “It was a very natural friendship from day one.”

Getty; PA

Amal, 40, nearly stole the show when she arrived to Harry and Meghan’s May 19 nuptials at St. George’s Chapel, donning a yellow Stella McCartney midi dress and matching veiled fascinator. She and husband George, 57, have a home outside London and plan to spend the summer in Europe, with their Lake Como property in Italy acting as home base for the couple and their twins, who turn 1 year old on June 6.

RELATED VIDEO: Amal Clooney And Princess Eugenie Attend International Women’s Day Event At The British Consulate

“They are flying back and forth between the U.S. and Europe, but everything is set up at the Lake Como house,” a second source says. “They will spend as much time by the lake as they can. They always seem to love coming to the lake.”

The Clooneys at Meghan and Harry's wedding on May 19. Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The summer will also be filled with work for the British human rights lawyer, who will be dedicated to over a dozen international cases, including her most recently acquired one for Reuters. She’ll be serving as international counsel for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, two Reuters journalists who were detained and put on a politically-motivated trial in Myanmar for their reporting on crimes committed against Rohingyas by the Myanmar military.