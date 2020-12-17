Amal Clooney Jokes at Her Book Launch: 'For the Sake of Our Marriage, I Will Never Do This Again'

"I really did not need another example of how amazing he is, but this process provided one," the human rights lawyer said about husband George Clooney at her book launch

Amal Clooney made a funny joke involving husband George Clooney at her recent book launch.

During the virtual launch of her legal text The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law on Wednesday (jokingly referred to by Amal as "a mere 1,000-pages!"), the human rights lawyer spoke about the impact the in-depth legal investigation had on her 6-year marriage to the Oscar winner.

"I know this process seemed interminable to him," Amal told a global audience of legal experts during the remote launch. "Especially since I was always so sure that this was 'the very last drafting session,' over and over again!"

"The book drafting took place at all his filming locations and throughout the process," she added before paying tribute to George.

"He was not only patient but so wonderfully encouraging and inspiring," she said. "I really did not need another example of how amazing he is but this process provided one."

In a personal moment, Amal took the time to thank her husband for his patience while she compiled the book with close friend, Professor Philippa Webb from King's College London

"I think he's watching this downstairs in the kitchen, so I just want to say 'thank you,'" said Amal. "For my side, I can promise for the sake of our marriage that I will never do this again!"

Amal's book has taken months to develop and aims to create a standard global definition of what the right to a fair trial actually means in practice.

Her hope is that it will be used by lawyers and courts to protect ordinary people from corruption, abuse of power, and oppression across the world

"The right to a fair trial is fundamental to all of our rights and to democracy," said Amal during the launch. "The world, as I sure you have noticed, is becoming increasingly authoritarian. And authoritarian leaders are increasingly using courts to consolidate their power.

"The judiciary is supposed to be our best protection against abuses of power but compliant or corrupt judges can also be a tool to stifle opponents and oppress minorities.

She continued, "The deck is stacked against defendants in ordinary criminal trials around the world to a degree that is quite staggering. In China and Russia, for example, the conviction rate in criminal trials is higher than 99%. It's actually higher in China than 99.9%."

Amal's personal comments follow George's own recent revelations about their family life with 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning in November to promote his new Netflix film The Midnight Sky, the 59-year-old actor said that having the British lawyer in his life "changed everything."

"It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me," he added.

"And then we had these two knuckleheads," Clooney added of his children. "It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming."

