Amal Clooney Has a Father's Day 'Surprise' Planned for George — and He's 'Excited!'

Amal Clooney is making sure George Clooney feels special on his second-ever Father’s Day.

The couple is celebrating Father’s Day a week after their twins Ella and Alexander had their first birthday party on June 6 — and Amal kept George out of the loop on the plans!

The parents stepped out to celebrate George at the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special in his honor the day after their kids’ big day, where George joked around with reporters about their upcoming plans.

“The kids are making me a cake already and they’re working on a card already,” the father of two joked to reporters at the AFI tribute on June 7. “It’s gonna be fun, I’m excited,” he added as Amal remained tight-lipped about the plans for June 17.

“It’s gonna be a surprise,” she said.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

While the children have largely been kept out of the public eye, those who have met the kids swear they’re a perfect combination of their parents.

“They’re too beautiful, simply adorable,” a source close to the family recently told PEOPLE. “One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father … It looks like they took the best parts of both Amal and George and mixed them together.”

Even George himself has acknowledged his daughter lucked out, joking toEntertainment Tonight that Ella “looks more like Amal, thank God.”

Amal and George Clooney

And while on first glance, it might appear little has changed for the power couple since the twins were born — after all, they’re still Hollywood’s most glamorous and seemingly relaxed couple, crisscrossing the globe for work and play. But in truth, almost everything has changed and they’ve never been happier.

“George and Amal are very hands-on parents,” says the family source of the Clooney’s, who are raising the kids between their country estate outside London, Los Angeles and their Lake Como villa in Italy, which will serve as home base for the summer.

“George is a great dad – so fun and silly,” says another insider.

“He always plays with the babies, and seems to love it. He entertains them for hours. Amal is amazing [with them] as well. They make an incredible team.”