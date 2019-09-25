Amal Clooney Decries ‘Legal Assault on Journalists’ in Powerful United Nations Speech

Amal Clooney continued to champion the work of journalists during her most recent appearance at the United Nations in New York City.

The international human rights lawyer, 41, spoke on a U.N. panel on Tuesday, highlighting the dangers facing journalists around the world, especially in complicated political climates.

“Our research targets laws being used every day to punish journalists for their work,” Clooney said of her work. “Laws like criminal libel, vague or overboard hate speech laws, so-called fake news laws, and laws that muzzle the media by imposing arbitrary conditions on ownership, accreditation and funding.”

Clooney then criticized leaders like President Donald Trump, who often blasts multiple media outlets for “fake news” and unfair coverage.

“Such laws are part of a rising drumbeat of legal assault on journalists and they are particularly open to abuse when senior officials vilify the media, creating a toxic environment in which individual journalists are incredibly vulnerable to attack,” Clooney said.

In July, she seemingly took aim at Trump while speaking at the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London. In that speech, referenced the fourth president of the U.S., James Madison, who emphasized the importance of the free press early on in the nation’s history.

“Today, the country of James Madison has a leader who vilifies the media, making honest journalists all over the world more vulnerable to abuse,” Clooney said at the time.

