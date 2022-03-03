Amal Clooney Calls Husband George the 'Great Love in My Life': 'I Feel So Lucky'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021

Amal Clooney considers herself "lucky" to have George Clooney.

The 44-year-old human rights attorney was recently named one of TIME's 2022 Women of the Year. In her accompanying profile, she discussed balancing work and family life while fighting human rights violations with husband George through their Clooney Foundation for Justice.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," said Amal, who shares 4½-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with George, 60.

"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

She also addressed how she uses her public profile to highlight her activism and humanitarian work.

"In terms of an increased public profile, I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important. That can definitely benefit some clients," she explained. "If I am at a work function and reporting of it focuses on irrelevant issues, there's not much I can do about that. Since I can't control it, my approach is just not to dwell on it and just get on with my work and my life and hope that attitudes will catch up."

"I do actually feel like there is a female solidarity that has built up on these issues where other women will sort of call that out in a way that maybe wouldn't have happened five or 10 years ago," she added. "So attitudes are changing."

In 2020, George told PEOPLE he also counts himself "lucky" to be with his wife. The Clooneys' activism and commitment to philanthropy and humanitarian causes is just one thing that connects the couple, who married in 2014.

"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her," said the Oscar winner at the time. "We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."