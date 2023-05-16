George and Amal Clooney Hold Hands for Night Out at The Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards

The pair, who are behind the Clooney Foundation for Justice, share a passion for their commitment to philanthropy and humanitarian causes

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 16, 2023 11:45 AM
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney had a date night for a good cause on Monday!

The Ticket to Paradise actor, 62, and human rights attorney 45, made an appearance at the Prince's Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards to celebrate the achievements of young people across the U.K. who were supported by the trust.

Photographers snapped the couple smiling as they entered the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London where the event was held. They looked to be in high spirits as they held hands around the venue.

Amal wore a silver jumpsuit with a black belt and accessorized the look with silver drop earrings and a beige handbag, while George wore a dark silver suit jacket with matching pants and a dark gray button up undershirt with his blue tinted sunglasses tucked into his pocket.

The pair, who married in 2014 and created the Clooney Foundation for Justice, share a passion for their commitment to philanthropy and humanitarian causes. In February, 2022, they were honored with the Catalyst Award which recognizes prominent individuals who use their platform to inspire social change.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023
Dave Benett/Getty Images

"Our goal at the foundation is to free the innocent and punish the guilty," George said about their foundation's goal. "I think we're both inspired by the young people out there challenging injustice in their communities, a new generation that won't accept the status quo."

In March, Amal opened up about her relationship with George, whom she called inspirational and supportive, in her TIME's 2022 Women of the Year profile.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," said Amal, who shares 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with George.

"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

RELATED Video: George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet

In December 2020, George echoed similar sentiments to PEOPLE, sharing that he counts himself "lucky" to be with his wife.

"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her," he said at the time. "We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."

"She succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in," he said of Amal. "We didn't fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]. ... We are really lucky and we know it."

