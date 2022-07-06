Katie Holmes Reunites with Derek Luke in Sweet Trailer for Alone Together — Which She Also Directs!
Katie Holmes is back in the director's chair.
The 43-year-old actress reunites with her Pieces of April (2003) costar Derek Luke in her upcoming film Alone Together, marking her second big-screen directorial project after 2016's All We Had.
Also written by and starring Holmes, the film follows her character June, a food critic whose "plans go wrong from the very start" after she travels "upstate for a short romantic getaway to escape quarantine in New York City," according to an official synopsis.
"Her rental has been double-booked by recently single Charlie (Jim Sturgess), her boyfriend (Luke, 48) decides to stay in the city and her cordon bleu life is now being served by Chef Boyardee," the synopsis adds. "With no other option, newfound frenemies strike a deal to share the rental armed with plenty of wine to ride out their stay."
"As time goes on, these two polar opposites find common ground bonding over shared goals, ambitions and, of course, relationships," the synopsis concludes.
In the PEOPLE-exclusive trailer, June is shown arriving at her Airbnb only to find Charlie (Sturgess, 44) already there, but decides to try and make the best of it.
As the trailer plays out, June questions her boyfriend's desire to be with her as she and Charlie grow closer.
"Do I really wanna be with somebody who doesn't want to be with me during a pandemic?" she asks.
"I know that you gotta try and find happiness and people are gonna judge you no matter what, so you might as well do what you want in life," Charlie responds.
Holmes previously opened up to PEOPLE about directing debut for All We Had. Adapted from Annie Weatherwax's 2014 novel, the film follows Rita Carmichael (Holmes) and her daughter Ruthie (Stefania LaVie Owen) as they teeter on the edge of poverty during the mid-2000s.
"It was hard work," she said. "But I had a great team around me that really helped."
"It happened rather quickly," Holmes added. "I found the book and I had the support of my agency, and then Jane [Rosenthal]" — the prominent film executive and producer behind Analyze This and Meet the Parents — "decided to produce it."
Also starring Melissa Leo, Alone Together hits theaters July 22 and will be available on digital and on-demand July 29.
