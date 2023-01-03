Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting 'Get Out' Oscar Love: I Was 'Right'

Get Out was destined for Oscar glory — and Allison Williams knew it from the get-go.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly surrounding her new film M3GAN, the actress recalled telling her publicist before she left to film the 2017 Jordan Peele thriller that she believed Get Out "would be nominated for Oscars."

"She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo goes to film a movie and is like, "This film I have picked will be nominated for Oscars"?' Then, much to her shock, I happened to be right," said Williams, 34.

The former Girls star said her "memories" of making the psychological horror film — which starred Daniel Kaluuya and went on to be nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, winning Best Original Screenplay for Peele, 43 — "are less about the shooting moments than it is about the afternoons and weekends we spent."

"Everyone would kind of descend on this house that I rented and we would all hang out and talk. I have such happy memories of that experience," she told EW. "It was so full-on, and exhausting, and overwhelming, and rewarding. It was just great. I don't have a bad word to say about it."

Allison Williams. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Get Out, Peele's big-screen directorial debut, follows Chris Washington (Kaluuya, 33), a young Black man who travels with his White girlfriend Rose Armitage (Williams) to meet her parents and spend a weekend at their remote, suburban home, where Chris slowly discovers something isn't quite right about the goings-on in the neighborhood.

It was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (for Kaluuya) and Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars, and would go on to pave the way for Peele to release the popular follow-up thrillers Us (2019) and Nope (2022), which he also wrote and directed.

In an interview with the Associated Press last summer, Peele admitted of the possibility of doing a sequel to Get Out, "I do get asked that a lot."

"Never say never," he continued. "There's certainly a lot to talk about left. We'll see."

As for Williams, her film career has been chock full of thrills, starting with Get Out and, most recently, the sci-fi horror flick M3GAN.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN is about an 8-year-old orphan named Cady (Violet McGraw) living with her Aunt Gemma (Williams), who invents a life-like doll meant to be a child's perfect companion. After Cady becomes emotionally attached to M3GAN, the A.I. doll quickly becomes violent and defies her programming.

M3GAN is in theaters Friday.