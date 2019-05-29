Allison Williams' Netflix Movie The Perfection Is Making People Feel Sick: 'My Body Can't Move'

Viewers are having a hard time getting through Netflix's The Perfection without feeling sick

By
Ale Russian
May 29, 2019

WARNING: Spoilers for The Perfection below.

Allison Williams‘ new Netflix movie is really getting to people — and not in a good way.

The Perfection, which started streaming on Netflix last Friday, features Williams as Charlotte, a revered cellist who travels to Shanghai for a competition. There she meets Lizzie (Dear White People‘s Logan Browning), an up-and-coming prodigy who immediately hits it off with Williams and the two embark on a Chinese countryside road trip.

The trouble starts when the two are on a bus during the trip and Browning’s Lizzie starts feeling sick. She projectile vomits onto the window and a shot reveals it’s crawling with maggots. After they get kicked off the bus, Lizzie keeps feeling sicker and continues to throw up bug-infested vomit.

RELATED: The Perfection Star Allison Williams Says Despite the Trailer, Fans Have No Idea What’s in Store

Williams, 31, recently told PEOPLE that the inspiration for the bus scene came from director Richard Shepard, who went through a similar experience.

“A big portion of that came from Richard’s experience of being sick in Mexico on a bus,” she said. “And it’s just so viscerally relatable and horrifying and of course in our movie it takes a turn that you’re not really expecting.”

The scene only gets more intense from there, and viewers at home have been flooding Twitter with warnings about how “sick” the movie gets.

“i actually feel physically sick after watching the perfection, i couldnt take the bugs man, i was about to turn the movie off but im glad i didnt, the ending was good,” one user wrote.

RELATED: Allison Williams Encourages a Woman to Cut Her Arm Off in Terrifying Trailer for The Perfection

The Perfection is streaming on Netflix now.

