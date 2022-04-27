The award-winning stars open up about their long-lasting friendship in PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue

Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer Went from Crushing on the 'Same Guy' to BFFs: 'We Liked Each Other Better!'

When Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney first met more than two decades ago through mutual friends, they were crushing on the same guy.

"She didn't like me when she first met me," Janney told PEOPLE on set of her The Beautiful Issue photo shoot earlier this month. Added Spencer: "Well, I didn't realize we kind of were interested in the same guy! I mean, she's tall, statuesque and gorgeous."

Luckily, the stars — who have worked together three times, including in 2011's The Help — quickly realized how much they had in common.

"We both decided we liked each other better than the guy," says Janney, 62. Adds Spencer, 51: "Our friendship has lasted so much longer than that!"

Sharing similar senses of humor, the actors say they've navigated life's ups and downs by leaning on one another through the years.

Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer photographed exclusively for People Magazine by Michael Avedon, on April 16th 2022 in LA. Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney | Credit: Michael Avedon

"If I had a terrible audition experience, I usually couldn't wait to tell Octavia because she would always make me laugh about it. Her laugh is one of my favorite laughs on the planet. It's just this guttural, throat-screaming belly laugh," says Janney.

Earlier in their friendship, "Octavia used to come over when I was lucky enough to get to go to the Emmys. It was so much fun to have her there trying on jewels," says Janney. "It was wonderful to see both of our careers take off in different times, but both have a lot of our dreams come true."

While they've got plenty in common — including a love of food and board games — the longtime pals are also a case of opposites attract.

"I love to lounge. Watching other people get ready, it feels like a lounge," says Spencer, who notes it takes her "10 minutes" to get ready for a big award show. "Allison always makes it [an experience]... there are hors d'oeuvres, and you can sit there and watch her [try on] jewelry. It's so much fun."

Even as two busy careers have taken them to opposite ends of the world, "Allison's house is the go-to house," says Spencer. "If you have anything going on, she's the person that everybody is likely going to call. And that's a testament to who she is because she loves her friends very fiercely."

For Janney, the feeling is mutual.

"Her heart and her generosity is unmatched by anyone I know. Everyone needs Octavia in their life because she does make everything better and more special," says Janney.

Two decades after their shared crush, Spencer and Janney both agree they ultimately found "true love" with each other.