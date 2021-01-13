Allison Janney plays a housewife who enjoys her claim to fame after her husband goes missing in Breaking News in Yuba County

Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina and More Star in Wild Trailer for Breaking News in Yuba County

Allison Janney is at the center of a missing person's case gone wrong in the new trailer for her film Breaking News in Yuba County.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the trailer, the Oscar-winning actress plays Sue Buttons, a woman who becomes a local celebrity after her husband Karl goes missing.

As the investigation into Karl's disappearance ramps up, Sue finds herself dodging a wannabe mobster (Awkwafina), a suspicious cop (Regina Hall), her half-sister (Mila Kunis) and her husband's dead-beat brother (Jimmi Simpson) who are all out to uncover the truth.

"Mrs. Buttons, usually in a missing persons case, people call the police before they call the media," Hall's cop tells the housewife.

Image zoom Credit: Anna Kooris/ American International Pictures

Sue's sister-in-law Jonelle (Samira Wiley) becomes suspicious of Sue's claims telling her, "Karl isn't the guy who gets kidnapped. He's the guy who runs off on his wife."

She adds, "If this whole kidnapping thing is fake, you need to come clean."

Throughout the intensely comedic and dark journey, Sue reminds herself of her running mantra, "You are important. You matter."

Image zoom Credit: Anna Kooris/ American International Pictures

The film is directed by Tate Taylor (The Help) and also stars Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Matthew Modine, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clifton Collins Jr., and Keong Sim.

Breaking News in Yuba County will premiere on digital and in select theaters February 12, 2021