Allison Janney Forgot She Was in 10 Things I Hate About You: 'What Is This?'

Allison Janney forgot about her role in the classic 90s rom com, 10 Things I Hate About You.

The Oscar-winning actress plays Ms. Perky in the film, the high school principal hilariously balancing disciplining students while writing an erotic novel on the job.

On Instagram last week, a fan rewatching the film posted a tribute to Janney’s character and one of her lines — “I’ve got deviants to see and a novel to finish” — but Janney didn’t recognize the film.

“Love you Janney,” the fan wrote.

“I don’t understand! What is this????? What am I in that I forget I was in?,” she commented on the photo of her name appearing in the opening credits.

10 Things I Hate About You, which stars Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger, is an adaptation of Shakepeare’s play Taming of the Shrew and it includes more than one iconic line from Janney, despite the minor role.

While speaking to Kat Stratford (Stiles), Ms. Perky not-so-gently tells the student what people at the school really think of her.

“People perceive you as somewhat…,” she begins, to which Kat suggests, “Tempestuous?”

“‘Heinous b----’ is the term used most often,” Ms. Perky finishes.

Janney, 60, currently stars in the CBS sitcom Mom and recently received an Academy Award for her role as LaVona Golden in 2017’s I, Tonya.